Student group holds anti-vaccine mandate rally at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Fresno City College student group organized a rally on campus Thursday to bring attention to vaccine mandates to all California community colleges.

The “Ram Up Against Vaccine Mandate Rally” was held on the corner of North Maroa Avenue and East Weldon Avenue Thursday.

Organizers say the rally is in response to the State Center of Community College District’s decision on August 25 to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine to attend any of the Central California community colleges, including Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Reedley College, and Madera Community College.

The event featured five speakers, including Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, California Gubernatorial Candidate Anthony Trimino, Candidate for Congress Amy Phan West, Candidate for California Secretary of State Rachel Hamm, and former Candidate for Congress Kevin Cookingham.

