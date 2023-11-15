ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student is injured after being hit by a car outside a Kings Canyon Unified School District middle school in Orange Cove, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal on Wednesday afternoon, Kings Canyon Unified School District officials say a student from Citrus Middle School was hit by a car.

According to Kings Canyon Unified, the student is alert and being cared for by emergency responders.

As of now, there is no information on the status of the student or the possible suspect or suspects involved in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.