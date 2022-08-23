MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration.

Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus.

The administration immediately investigated the report and confirmed that the student was in possession of a handgun with ammunition in a backpack at school. The handgun was secured without incident and Merced Police were notified and responded.

School officials say there is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff.

The investigation is ongoing.