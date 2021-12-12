Student arrested for bringing gun to Parlier High School, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A high school student was arrested after bringing a gun to a school in Parlier on Friday, according to Parlier police officials.

Officers responded to Parlier High School on Friday regarding a student in possession of a firearm.

Police say a 17-year-old student was being held by administration after a loaded 38-caliber firearm was found in his possession.

According to officials, the firearm was turned over to the Parlier Police Department and the student was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say he was later transported to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges:

  • PC: 626.9: Possession of a firearm on school grounds (gun-free school zone act)
  • PC: 29610: Minor in possession of a firearm
  • PC: 25850(a): Possession of a concealed firearm

