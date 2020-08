LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A structure fire forced the closure of Highway 152 through Los Banos on Thursday, according to Caltrans.

The blaze was reported just 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 152 and 6th Street.

There was no estimated time of reopening.

#TrafficAlert #LosBanos All lanes of SR-152 are currently closed due to a structure fire. Expect delays. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/fJ1y1PtH1z — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) August 20, 2020

