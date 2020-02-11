Strong winds sweep through the foothills knocking out power to thousands

NORTH FORK Calif. (KSEE) – North Fork along with other foothill communities were put under a wind advisory for anticipated wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Because of the strong winds thousands of people were without power.

Cheryl Adams works at Gas ‘N’ Stuff in North Fork. She said the strong winds knocked their power out.

“Came to work at five in the morning (on Sunday) and had power and then at 7:45 a.m. the power went out and then we were out of power for 24 hours,” said Adams.

Adams said they worked through the darkness and the power turned back on Monday morning.

“A lot of new people that just moved here in the last five years they thought it was horrific,” said Adams.

Jay Varney is the Sheriff of Madera County. He said they received numerous calls to their nonemergency line.

“The greater concern in these mono winds with those dead trees is that the tree doesn’t topple as one big section like you see on TV,” said Varney. “They are pretty brittle and they break off very large sections.”

Varney said the tree debris is mostly picked up and thankfully there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

Andrew Gallegos has lived in North Fork for three years. He said he has never seen the wind so strong before.

“It was crazy,” said Gallegos. “I woke up to my window-rattling and shaking.”

Gallegos said winds remained strong Sunday into Monday morning and because of that, he was told to be extra careful at work.

“Solar panels were getting ripped off the roof,” said Gallegos. “No one was allowed to park in certain spots because if it hit someone’s car we would be in trouble,”

Wind speed has calmed down in the foothills and PG&E is still working to restore power.

