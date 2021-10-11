Strong winds knock down trees and cause damage around Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Alan Easley was on his patio when he heard a loud crash, saying, “It sounded like a big old crushing noise.”

Wind knocked a tree several stories tall onto First Street near Clinton. It snarled traffic on all four lanes, completely blocking southbound traffic.

Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier says, “We’ve been very busy today. Our crews started work at 6 AM and the wind coming on the heels of Friday’s rain on the heels of the drought and such in years past has resulted in more trees down this morning and our crews are out busy and fielding dozens of calls today.”

Reports continued all day. “City crews are dealing with safety issues first. Blocked roadways, blocked sidewalks, or blocked driveways,” said Mozier. “If we have limbs down we may need to just leave it by the side of the road and in the days to come we’ll be coming back to do the clean-up effort.”

Fresno County officials closed Kearney Park Monday because of falling branches.

Kearney Park is known for its many large trees.

Residents may report issues with city trees and roads through the FresGo App.