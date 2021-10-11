Strong winds cause power outages across Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Strong winds blowing all across the Central Valley, sparking power outages and the possibility of increased fire behavior.

Some residents like Sena Christie braving those gusty conditions just to fly her kite.

“It was finally a windy day and so my daughter said that ‘the trees are finally dancing,’ so can we please fly our kite,’” says Stephanie Christie.

A windy sight across the Central Valley, triggering power outages in some areas like Coalinga as part of a public safety power shutoff.

PG&E spokesperson, Denny Boyles, says a big concern includes downed powerlines and trees.

“Last week [we] saw outages from that rain, this week it’s the wind, but it’s something we’re definitely prepared for, our crews are out there making repairs and getting customers restored as quickly as they can,” says Boyles.

Over in Auberry, a similar sight as the library turned resource center, ready in case conditions get bad.

“What they are is just a place for customers to get more information and usually they’ll have the ability to charge cellphones or laptops, provide them with power,” says Boyles.

With fires like the Windy fire still burning, officials continue monitoring fire behavior, braving the elements.

“They’re working a lot with taking tress, hazardous trees, down, and that puts them at risk of having trees topple on them when the winds get strong,” says Aviva Braun, incident meteorologist for the Windy fire.