Strong winds cause major damage in foothills and high country

MARIPOSA, California (KGPE) – Arlene Edwards has been living in Mariposa’s Ponderosa Basin for 27 years when winds picked up shortly after midnight Tuesday.

“You can hear the wind coming, it comes in gusts and you can hear it coming like whoosh and something would fall, you hear stuff falling all over the place,” said Arlene Edwards.

The area is known for its tall-standing ponderosa pine trees; two came down and damaged Arlene’s home.

“Came through the house, into my closet, over my bed, into the kitchen and the refrigerator held it up off of me.”

Edwards says she was trapped in her bed unable to move for at least an hour before she was able to contact a neighbor for help.

“I had to crawl. I actually scooted and it was dark-dark-when it’s dark up here, it’s really dark–couldn’t see anything.”

It wasn’t until daylight broke that she was even able to see the complete damage done to her home that she’s been living alone in for 18 years, following her husband’s passing.

“I am okay, the Lord wasn’t ready for me.”

Arlene escaped with just some minor bruises and her daughter came to see the damage for the first time and said she wasn’t ready for the sight.

“I feel very fortunate to be alive to tell you the truth, I really do, it could have been worse.”

Power should be restored to impacted customers by the end of day Wednesday.