String of wrecks snarl traffic along NB 99 near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A string of collisions snarled traffic along a stretch of northbound Highway 99 from Selma to Kingsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first wreck was reported around 8:15 a.m. involving nine vehicles, including a fire engine, near Second Street in Selma. At least one minor injury was reported.

As northbound freeway traffic stopped for the crash and emergency crews, at least three other wrecks involving multiple vehicles were reported by the CHP.

The section of northbound Highway 99 between Selma and Kingsburg is a construction zone with limited lanes of traffic.

No other information was immediately available.

