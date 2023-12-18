FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Employees at Fulton Street Coffee in Downtown Fresno announced Monday that they will be going on strike due to what they say is operating the café “without the tangible support of ownership.”

The employees at Fulton Street Coffee posted on Instagram an open letter to customers listing the reasons why the café is closed.

In the letter they name one of the former owners and how he was a friend to all of them. The employees state that they tolerated a severe degree of neglect in maintaining a humane, equitable and stable working environment.

“We suffered unmitigated heat in the café, unfair agreements for additional labor, shutdowns by local government, power shutoffs, alterations to timesheets to avoid paying overtime and a culture of fear, favoritism and bullying,” the statement said.

Employees say the owner began working on multiple other businesses that created a clear conflict of interest and limited the growth of the café and their careers.

According to the employees, they reached out to the owner’s partners and café co-owners and raised their concerns. The owner then agreed to step down from café operations.

After the owner stepped down, employees said power outages continued, communication was scarce, practices did not significantly change, and new problems included disagreements about decor.

The employees say they have been in talks with the owners about acquiring the café as a worker-owned cooperative as a means of resolving these disagreements. The initial discussions were cordial and productive, but the employees say the tone of the talks has changed and they sense strong-armed negotiation tactics.

Employees have given notice to the owners of the organization as a bargaining unit and initiated a strike to seek the following:

Restoration to the previous POS (point of sale) tip options

Resolution of various hazards in the café

An agreement to close one day of the week or hire additional staff to allow all staff to have at least two days a week off

Clear guidelines for effective communication

Repairs to the café as demanded by the Public Health Department to ensure continuity of operation

YourCentralValley.com reached out to the owners of Fulton Street Coffee and is yet to receive a response.