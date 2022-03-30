FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced a project along Highway 180 on connector ramps that will result in temporary closures.

The project will consist of evening and overnight stripping along a stretch of Highway 180 between junctions with Highway 168, Highway 41, and Highway 99. The project is expected to take place from April 1 through April 10th.

However, closures could go on for longer periods of time if necessary according to Caltrans

Travelers can expect connector ramps along Highway 180 to be closed for the re-stripping from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., according to Caltrans.

During the project, moving lane closures will happen along the stretch of Highway 180 being worked on in both directions, according to Caltrans.