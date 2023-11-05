FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parts of Friant Road and 15 other roads now have slower speed limits after the Fresno City Council voted to approve the Department of Public Works plan to lower the speed limit for busy streets last week.

“Our staff reviews this location on a five-year basically to determine if there needs to be any changes,” said Jill Gormley with the Department of Public Works.

She says it is not accidents that are driving the speed limits down but the increase in heavy traffic.

On Friant Road from Fresno Street to Audubon Drive, the speed limit has changed from 45 miles an hour to 40.

From Audubon Drive to Shepherd Avenue, the limit has also been reduced from 50 miles an hour to 45.

Dan Wells lives right behind the corner of Friant and Shepherd and says he hears cars race down Friant Road every hour of the day. He is glad the city is taking action but says there is a bigger issue at hand.

“Red light runners is the real issue they have been running red lights here nonstop,” said Wells.

The problem has gotten so bad he installed his own cameras in his backyard last year to document how many people run red lights behind his home.

“We record most likely anywhere from three to four seconds of the light being red before anyone comes through the intersection,” said Wells.

Fresno City Council Member Mike Karbassi, who voted to approve the change, says it takes all of us to make the city safer.

“As drivers we need to start paying attention on the road and get off our phones reduced speed are one thing, but we have to make sure folks are following the law,” said Karbassi.

The Fresno Police Department says they are in constant communication with public works and will be enforcing all traffic laws.