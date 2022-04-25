CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious box was dropped off on the side of a road on Monday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Willow and Herndon avenues after it was reported that someone had left a black box on the side of the street.

The suspicious package was investigated by a member of the Clovis Police Department’s bomb squad.

As a precaution, the department’s bomb squad is working to figure out what is inside the box.

Willow Avenue has been shut down in both directions near the scene as the investigation continues.

No other details about the box have been provided by authorities at this time.