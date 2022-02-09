Strawberry milk back on the menu after CUSD students sign petition

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several thousand cartons of strawberry milk are being delivered to Clovis Unified Elementary Schools after four fourth-graders started a petition to bring the pink drink back onto campus.

CUSD officials say the four students were inspired after recently reading an article in Scholastic’s monthly newsletter about a boy in Missouri who worked to bring strawberry milk to his school’s cafeteria.

CUSD spokesperson Kelly Avants says, “While the article in Scholastic’s monthly newsletter was intended to enhance vocabulary and promote class discussion about evidence-based opinions, it also got the kids thirsty. They wanted strawberry milk, too!”

According to Avants, Garfield Elementary School fourth-graders Evan Swearingen, Sabrina Jones, Chloe Hale and Bree Peck worked together to gather 151 signatures on a petition to request the return of strawberry milk to their school’s campus.

Photo Courtesy – Clovis Unified School District

Avants says the students from Room 40 wrote out why they wanted the drink and even made an appointment with Garfield Elementary School principal Jennifer Bump.

In a press release, Bump said she was impressed with the student’s presentation and contacted CUSD’s director of district food services, Robert Schram, to help make the student’s dreams a reality.

“I was impressed with their presentation,” said Bump. “I called Robert Schram in Campus Catering the next morning, excited to share our students’ request and to invite him to be a part of the process.”

CUSD officials say Schram contacted the school district’s milk supplier, Producers Dairy, and worked with them to produce a limited run of strawberry milk this week for the students.

“We probably wouldn’t have thought to ask for it if it had it not been for the kids’ petition,” Schram said.

According to Avants, Producers Dairy had stopped producing strawberry milk due to staffing shortages, but “as luck would have it,” they were able to produce a limited supply for the CUSD students.

Strawberry milk is set to make an appearance at Garfield Elementary on Friday.

“I am so proud of Room 40,“ said Bump. “They showed such initiative, passion, and drive to make a difference. I hope this experience reinforces that there is so much they can do to affect positive change in the world.”