Photo of Amber Dawn Golden provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a woman who was reported missing at the end of last month in Tulare County.

Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Amber Dawn Golden was last seen leaving her family’s home near Ave 196 and Road 208 in Strathmore on August 22.

Golden is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and long burgundy-colored hair.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Investigators said Golden has ties to Oroville, and she might have gone back to that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Torres or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or (800) 808-0488.