STRATFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Concern has risen like the water in the small Kings County town of Stratford, as the flooded Tulare Lake Basin continued to creep toward the area Wednesday.

Officials believe the town’s current levee systems may not be enough to stop what is likely on the way this summer.

The re-emerging lake could be seen just off 19th Avenue and Manteca Avenue Wednesday, as we learned the water only arrived there in the past week. It is right off the town’s levee, which the county and town aim to fortify, and raise, to protect the town from more water.

According to Kings County Supervisor of District 1 Joe Neves, the plan is under review by FEMA and the Department of Water Resources, and would involve work on the over four mile stretch of levee, which is the town’s first line of defense.

“Make it structurally sound, because of squirrels and gopher activity. So we want to make sure it’s structurally sound, and we would like to bring it up to the 188 foot level,” said Neves.

Currently, the levee is at right around 185 feet above sea level.

While roughly two-and-a-half miles separate the town and the levee, the county wants to take additional action, as officials plan to put flood protection barriers around Lincoln Avenue and nearby businesses, which would raise the flood wall there to 195-feet above sea level.

“It will protect the wastewater treatment plant over the community. It will protect one well site that also provides potable water to the district, and it will protect the community as a whole,” said Neves.

Neves says they are still waiting to hear back about the proposed plan, but that could happen soon.

“We’re hoping that it will be done by Friday. So and, we believe that they’re about a 7 to 10 day project pending the availability of equipment and staff,” he said.

Some with farmland on the other side of the levee took action for themselves Wednesday, in case funds for the plan are not approved.

Heavy machinery could be seen as dirt was dropped and packed down, all done by private contractors.Neves told us the water will really become an issue in the next 30 to 45 days, so they want to take advantage of clear skies and calm weather they have now, they just hope to get state or federal funds soon.