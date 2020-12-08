Strategize shopping times to avoid lines due to COVID-19 restrictions

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Knowing when stores are busiest (and emptiest) can speed up your shopping trip – following state-mandated restrictions on how many shoppers can be in a store.

The order – which came into force Monday – is designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. It limits the number of shoppers in a retail store to 20 percent of regular capacity.

That results in lines outside stores; to beat the line, you strategize.

Central California Better Business Bureau’s Clayton Alexander says you can avoid long waits with timing.

“Stores are most crowded obviously right after work. Right after five. You may want to leave work a little earlier or a little later to do your shopping.”

In general, stores are least busy before noon. Then, there’s a bump at lunchtime. Traffic steadily increases in the afternoon until the busiest time of day — the end of the workday.

Specific information is at your fingertips.

Below a store’s address and phone number, Google Maps provides a “popular times” graph showing their calculations of a store’s busiest times of the day. You can click through different days. Saturdays and Sundays are particularly busy.

Information on a store’s capacity (or if there’s a line due to COVID-related restrictions) is not included.

Alexander suggests calling ahead, “We’ve been recommending that people call in and ask them when is the best time to come in and avoid the crowd.”