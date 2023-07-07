HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in Thursday’s crash and shooting has been identified by Hanford Police as 49-year-old Raul Arzate. He had been an employee of Candice and Co for over 20 years and had recently been fired.

Officers say Thursday afternoon Raul Arzate crashed his car into Candice and Co jewelry store. He then fired eight rounds through the window at five people who were inside, before killing himself.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but an entire community in Hanford was left scared and devastated.

“I was in a straight panic my whole body started shaking, I got on the phone with my mom and said I need to get somewhere safe as soon as possible,” said Mackenzie Gaston.

Gaston works next door to Candice and Company at Cottonwood Boutique; she heard the incident play out.

“I knew a little bit of the backstory with the ex-employee and so then it clicked in my head what was going on and I immediately ran back in the store, got the doors locked and that’s when I heard the first round of gunshots,” said Gaston.

Gaston then hid until it was safe.

She says it was one of the most shocking things ever to happen in downtown Hanford.

“I mean nothing this crazy has ever happened down here as long as I’ve been in town I was born and raised here and I’ve never heard of anything this crazy happening,” said Gaston.

Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever believes Arzate’s recent firing may be the motive for the tragedy.

“ We believe that had some part in probably what his motivations were, however, no motivation like that can justify the actions that took place,” said Chief Sever.

Chief Sever also shared that there is reason to believe that Arzate did not get his hands on the gun legally.

“Numerous things from restraining orders to 50 one ’50s, to felon in possession, so we are looking at some of those things,” said Chief Sever.

The owners of Candice and Co are also well-known in the community.

“Their families are established in the city of Hanford and they are very well known, so our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to them as they navigate this tragic incident,” said Chief Sever.

Employees from the store are now trying to heal from Thursday’s tragedy.