FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Storyland is hosting a night of old-fashioned Halloween fun on Saturday, where Storyland will become “Spookyland.”

Storyland organizers say the event will feature a cake walk, craft activities, apple bobbing, pumpkin balancing races, trick-or-treating, fun photos, and much more for all ages to enjoy.

Ticket prices are $4 for children 11 and under, $6 for adults, and $5 for seniors.

This spooky one-day-only event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno.

For more information about the event or about how to purchase tickets, visit Storyland’s website.