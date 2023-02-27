MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced officials are urging community members to be mindful of current and upcoming weather conditions.

According to city officials, Bear Creek’s water height is anticipated to be above the flood monitor stage – but flood waters are not expected to exit the creek.

January storms have made areas of Merced’s waterways unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists on pathways, said city officials.

Officials with the City of Merced urge all residents to avoid the waterways and walking paths, including Bear Creek under crossings and all areas of the bike paths.

Merced city officials say localized flooding can be expected on city streets, and potholes may be made worse with the increased rain. The Public Works Department will be working to address issues as they arise.