FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is deploying personnel ahead of a significant cold and windy winter storm that is said to arrive in our service area by early Tuesday afternoon.

PG&E officials say the stronger push of moisture with this storm rotates through our service area Thursday into Friday, focused most heavily on the southern portion of the valley.

The incoming adverse weather could result in trees, limbs, and other debris falling into powerlines, damaging equipment, and interrupting electric service.

PG&E has been preparing for this storm and is ready to safely and quickly respond to potential power outages.

Local PG&E operations emergency centers have activated in impacted regions to more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources to restoration efforts.