Storm brings power outages in the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — More than 200,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are experiencing outages Wednesday as a winter storm rolls into the area.

11,265 customers in the PG&E’s Yosemite division have lost power. The foothill and mountain communities are experiencing the impact of heavy winds and rains as the storm blows through. Approximately 350 customers have been affected in the Wawona and Fish Camp areas.

In Fresno, PG&E officials say that while the storm has hit the area, it has not caused a significant disruption in power for customers. An outage caused by a broken pole near Shepherd avenue in north Fresno has affected 143 customers.

More than 100,000 of the outages reported by PG&E are customers in the Sacramento and Stockton areas.