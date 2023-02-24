FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While the current weather conditions are causing headaches for those wanting to travel, the impact of this rain could bring massive benefits to the area’s agriculture and water supply.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen, shared that the rain from January, plus the current rain and snow, is setting up the whole San Joaquin Valley, (SJV) to have a great for water.

“This extra rain is a blessing, it will do remarkably good for us here both for our Valley community and for our agricultural economy,” said Jacobsen. “This is just more water we can use and make remarkable dents. We have had a very strong water year and it’s helping replenish our groundwater supplies.”

Jacobsen says while most parts of the state are getting remarkably better, there are still several parts being affected by the drought, the western side of Fresno County being one of the areas not reaping the benefits yet of this current storm.

“The downfall of the snow and heavy rain has farmers concerned about the number of days of rain. It’s a critical time of year for the San Joaquin Valley because of the blossoms which produce fruit, so it’s a little stressful for the farmers and concerning for the blossoms,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen explained that the biggest risk to farmers is hail and freezing rain, stating that hail would wipe out a whole blossom field. He added that it’s a good thing it’s a colder storm and not a warmer storm.

As far as known damage to farms in our area, Jacobsen says he has not heard of any known damage in Fresno County from the recent hail.