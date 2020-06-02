Stores at Fresno’s River Park preparing for potential break-ins

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Several businesses in Fresno’s River Park shopping center are preparing for any potential break-ins or looting, with many boarding up their windows and doors Monday.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says the department is monitoring social media for any potential threats to businesses and is also ramping up the presence of law enforcement officers at all shopping centers.

“We’re still going to have a presence out there 24 hours a day,” said Chief Hall. “We’ve added additional resources to all of our retail shopping centers. We’re trying to get the community to calm down so we can come together and talk.”

Shoppers at River Park say they have noticed an increased police presence in the area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.