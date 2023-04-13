FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A store employee was shot in central Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 10:00 p.m. officers received a call for shots fired, near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street. A second call came in according to police for a gunshot victim at the MB Fashion Store.

According to police when they arrived they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Officers say that earlier in the day a man went to the store and approached the victim asking if he was gang-affiliated, then left.

Hours later, police say the same person possibly came back approached the victim and shot him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.