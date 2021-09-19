Store employee dies after being shot during robbery in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot during a robbery at a store in Tulare County on Sunday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5 a.m., deputies were called out to a business near Highway 99 in Goshen after a robbery was reported.

When deputies arrived, they found a store employee, later identified as 50-year-old Richard Harris, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies say Harris later passed away from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a description of the suspect.

No other details have been provided by authorities about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.