Stop working on high-speed rail, FRA tells California

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
'I'm trying to save this project': Gov. Newsom visits Fresno, talks high-speed rail plan

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (KGPE) — The conflict continues between California and the Federal Railroad Administration on the state’s multi-billion-dollar bullet train project.

The FRA is urging California to hit the brakes on the project’s largest contract ever, according to the letters provided by the High-Speed Rail Authority on Thursday.

The 30-year-old contract would install track and high voltage electrical lines and cover future track from San Jose to Bakersfield.

The Central Valley is the first phase of the High-Speed Rail.

“The FRA demonstrates a continued disengagement on this project that appears intended to frustrate the authority’s undaunted commitment to meet its federal obligations,” High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly said.

Earlier this year the state sued the FRA for the billions it tried to take back from the project.

This happened after Governor Gavin Newsom said in a speech that the project’s original vision of San Francisco to Los Angeles would cost too much money and take too long.

Newsom later clarified the comments, saying the project’s current focus is on a segment from Bakersfield to Merced, with expansions expected. The FRA has said this is not what it agreed to.

The Court battle over the clawed back money is still ongoing.

The High-Speed Rail Authority said they are still waiting to hear back from the Federal Government on the latest contract.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.