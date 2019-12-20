Stop working on high-speed rail, FRA tells California

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (KGPE) — The conflict continues between California and the Federal Railroad Administration on the state’s multi-billion-dollar bullet train project.

The FRA is urging California to hit the brakes on the project’s largest contract ever, according to the letters provided by the High-Speed Rail Authority on Thursday.

The 30-year-old contract would install track and high voltage electrical lines and cover future track from San Jose to Bakersfield.

The Central Valley is the first phase of the High-Speed Rail.

“The FRA demonstrates a continued disengagement on this project that appears intended to frustrate the authority’s undaunted commitment to meet its federal obligations,” High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly said.

Earlier this year the state sued the FRA for the billions it tried to take back from the project.

This happened after Governor Gavin Newsom said in a speech that the project’s original vision of San Francisco to Los Angeles would cost too much money and take too long.

Newsom later clarified the comments, saying the project’s current focus is on a segment from Bakersfield to Merced, with expansions expected. The FRA has said this is not what it agreed to.

The Court battle over the clawed back money is still ongoing.

The High-Speed Rail Authority said they are still waiting to hear back from the Federal Government on the latest contract.

