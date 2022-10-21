MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found.

When deputies arrived, they said they were able to confirm that it was the trailer that had been stolen from the East Campus Education Center.

Deputies said they spoke with people at the property but nobody knew how the trailer had ended up there.

Investigators did not say if all the football equipment was found in the trailer after it was recovered.

Officers with the Merced Police Department said a surveillance camera captured someone in a white box truck leaving the education center with the trailer on Tuesday.

It is unknown if a suspect has been identified in the theft.