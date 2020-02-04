Stolen vehicle crashes at Fresno’s Blackstone and El Paso, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Three drivers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno on Monday, according to police.

Officers said one of the drivers was driving a stolen vehicle and ran a red light, hitting two other vehicles in the intersection.

One of the victims, a man in his 80s, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are described as serious. The other two were also taken to the hospital.

According to police, the woman driving the stolen vehicle is believed to be at fault and will face charges.

