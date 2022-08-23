TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the run after a chase with law enforcement ended in a fiery car crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers from the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force spotted an SUV in the area of Matheny Avenue and Prine Street that was reported to be stolen.

When the officers tried to pull the SUV over, officials said the driver refused to stop, leading to a short chase. Officers lost sight of the driver during the chase, but a deputy later found the SUV on fire in a nearby dry canal.

After looking inside the SUV, investigators realized it was empty and that the suspect had already left the area. Detectives said they were able to confirm that the SUV involved in the chase had been stolen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.