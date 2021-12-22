Stolen cables mean Downtown Fresno’s Christmas tree will stay dark

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Christmas Tree placed in Downtown Fresno’s Mariposa Plaza will remain dark this year because the cables needed to power its lights are being repeatedly stolen, according to the Downtown Fresno Partnership.

In a post on Facebook, the Downtown Fresno Partnership wrote that the cables have been taken numerous times.

Locals are still being encouraged to donate their own ornaments to place on the tree until the New Year. All donated decorations will be stored and placed on the next year’s Christmas tree.

