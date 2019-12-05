Still need a REAL ID? Madera’s DMV is holding a special session (no appointment required)

SAN ANSELMO, CA – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) logo appears on a California driver license on May 9, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. The California Department of Motor Vehicles is being accused in a federal lawsuit of violating voter federal “motor voter” law with a requirement […]

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – You have less than a year until the federally required REAL ID comes into force and the DMV is doubling down on efforts to ensure everyone who wants on can get one.

REAL ID Saturday will be held in Madera on Dec. 7 and the office will be dedicated to REAL ID applications. Applicants are asked to fill out an online form first at edlapp.dmv.ca.gov. The Saturday session starts at 8 a.m., ends at 5 p.m., and no appointments will be necessary.

REAL ID applicants will need to take the following with them when they visit a DMV office:

One proof of identity, such as a valid passport or birth certificate (a legal name change document is required if your name on the proof of identity is different than your current name).



One proof of your Social Security number, such as a Social Security card or W-2.



Two proofs of California residency, such as paper copies of a utility bill or bank statement.

The DMV warns that starting Oct. 1, 2020, your original driver’s license will not be recognized by the federal government. A REAL ID will be required to board flights within the United States and access secure federal buildings and military bases.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.