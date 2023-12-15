REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Trade Winds Pub is getting ready for its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 16, and inside there’s a lot of monkey business going on.

From the second you walk in you’ll feel like you’ve taken a step out of Reedley and a step into a wild dining experience like no other.

You’ll notice vines taking over the electrical wires, talking parrots in several corners, butterflies, and monkeys hanging from the ceiling.

“We want them to feel like they got to go somewhere else, take a little mental break, we want it to feel immersive so it’s enjoyable,” said Heather Ground, who is one of the owners.

The Trade Winds pub was purchased back in May and since then the owners, who are all family, have been working on the menu as well as the decor.

But the idea behind the experience came from Ground and her sister, whose love for Disney and the 1940s were merged to create the unique experience.

The story behind the restaurant is about a fictitious British character named A.L Gerrig.

From time to time when A.L. Gerrig makes port they plan to add some special dishes.

“Whenever A.L Gerrig makes port or stops by he brings us a new idea or new set of spices from another region that will be used for one of our feature items and it will be listed on the chalkboard over here,” said Ground.

The experience allows the restaurant to have its set traditional pub menu like fish and chips and shepherd’s pie while having room for rotating international dishes.

Trade Winds Pub Trade Winds Pub Trade Winds Pub

When you order certain drinks, you’ll also get a show caused by the monkeys hanging around.

“Once in a while, they get into the electrical and it starts to short circuit and the generator needs to kick back on and when that happens there’s a whole sequence that goes through,” said Ground.

The monkeys will then start to move, the lights will flicker and bartenders will yell “ just monkey business” which is also the name of a drink on the menu.

The entire show from the lights, the sounds and the movement of the monkeys, took many days and hours of planning which was done by Sergey Yanovsky, who is also one of the owners.

“My favorite part is seeing the reaction on people’s faces when they see the items move and the noises, and the experience, it’s pretty enjoyable on my end,” said Yanovsky.

Together they hope to add an element of nightlife that has been missing from the community in Reedley by staying open till 1 a.m.

Even though they will be open late, it’s a family-friendly environment and the owners want the public to know that everyone is welcome.

The Trade Winds pub will have its grand opening tomorrow at 11 a.m. and will be open until 1 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 1041 G St. in Downtown Reedley.

The pub will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, have shorter hours on Sundays, and will close at 8 p.m.

To make a reservation, you can call 559-743-7745.