FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the drowning of eight-year-old Victoria Barajas and four-year-old Santiago Barajas on the Kings River last weekend, Fresno County officials reminded people to stay out of the river’s water and find safer ways to have fun.

“It’s frustrating when people don’t listen, their lack of following orders causes people to lose their lives,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that the drownings come nearly two months after the sheriff’s office closed the Kings and San Joaquin rivers.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, if you fall into the river, it’s just a matter of minutes between life and death.

“Your body is going into shock it’s gonna shut down you’re not going to be able to swim like you normally would and it’s only a matter of moments before you’re dead in this river,” said Pursell.

Officials stated that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force this Memorial Day weekend along the rivers making sure no one gets in the water and that if they see somebody doing it, they will issue them a ticket.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that parents who let their kids in the water could face criminal charges.

“If you are a parent letting your children in the water you are going to be facing child endangerment charges your potentially facing getting arrested and potentially facing having to deal with child protective services,” Pursell said.

Officials assured that they are better ways to beat the heat this summer and stay safe while doing so.

“Throughout the county we have lakes people can visit,” said Terri Mejorado, Fresno County Emergency Manager. “There’s Hume Lake, Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake, we have water parks throughout the county, and we have simple splash pads in some of the city parks.”