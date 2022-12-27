FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service has warned anyone visiting the Sierra National Forest to avoid the Jose Basin Area during the 2022-2023 winter season.

Sierra National Forest officials say roads in that area are experiencing what they called “significant erosion issues”, caused primarily by local topography, erosive soils, and lingering effects of the Creek fire – despite significant work done this year.

Officials explain that the wettest period of the year can bring moderate to heavy rain, creating the conditions for mudslides and road washouts. Both are classified as erosion events. The goal is to ensure the drivers, off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators, and recreationists’ safety.

Experts add that staying off the roads of Jose Basin during the winter will help protect the quality of the water of nearby streams. To learn more about the importance of the water coming from the Forest Service lands in California click here.