MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke is getting straight to the point with those thinking about going on to the Merced or San Joaquin rivers.

“Stay out of it, don’t put a canoe in there, don’t put a kayak in there, don’t launch a boat,” said Sheriff Warnke.

The message comes after the sheriff closed both rivers for recreational use Thursday afternoon due to high water levels and freezing temperatures.

Sheriff Warnke says water releases from upstream dams could make water levels more dangerous.

While the rivers themselves may be closed, Sheriff Warnke says parks along the waterways will remain open.

Deputies will be on patrol making sure no one is out on the water.

“If we do catch you there I’m ordering deputies to issue citations for violations on this order. It’s dangerous, stay out of the water,” Warnke continued.

He says if emergency services are needed those who do not obey the order could be paying thousands of dollars for their own rescue.

“The fee is $3,000 an hour if we have to go up in an airplane to do a spot if we have to bring the helicopter in, if we have to do a long line rescue, or if we have to launch boats. All that costs money and the taxpayer shouldn’t foot the bill for something somebody ignores,” said Sheriff Warnke.

The rivers are expected to be closed for months and Sheriff Warnke says some forecasts have the rivers closed as late as September.