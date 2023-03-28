TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County officials are urging residents to follow protocol as another vehicle was stuck on a flooded roadway after the driver ignored road closure signs.

Sheriff Boudreaux reminds residents that if they see a road closure sign, that means the embankment is closed as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, a driver got stuck in the area of Avenue 112 and Road 40 near Alpaugh, after he ignored the road closure signs and drove onto the embankment.

Deputies say he did not arrive at his destination, but thanks to a Good Samaritan that was in the area, was able to pull the truck out of the water.

Officials say to keep in mind that flooded roadways and embankments are not safe to drive on and if there are road closure signs, it is for your safety to follow them.