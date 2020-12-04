Stay-at-home order is triggered by falling under 15% ICU capacity, here’s where the San Joaquin Valley stands

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that regions that fall under 15% available ICU capacity will have a stay-at-home order implemented.

The state is divided into five regions — one being the San Joaquin Valley — and Newsom said four of the five regions are projected to fall under 15% ICU capacity in the next day to a week.

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of Thursday, the San Joaquin Valley has 19.7% available ICU capacity.

#BREAKING: Gov. Newsom says 4 out of the 5 regions in the state are projected to fall below 15% ICU capacity in the next day to week, meaning a stay-at-home order would be implemented in those areas at that time.

This includes the San Joaquin Valley.





The stay-at-home order would prohibit private gatherings of any size and would last for at least three weeks.

Sectors that will have to close temporarily include: bars, wineries, personal services and hair salons and barbershops.

Sectors that can remain open under this stay-at-home order include:

Schools that received a waiver

Critical infrastructure

Retail (20% capacity)

Restaurants (take-out and delivery)

“If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death rates are increasing at alarming rates throughout the state.

Fresno County reached a grim record on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 338 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the county’s hospitals, the most the county has had in the pandemic. In addition, 29 suspected of having it are also hospitalized. Sixty-two are in the ICU.

Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director Dan Lynch said Fresno County has 4% available ICU capacity.

“I think in the Central Valley, our biggest need right now has to do with the intensive care unit staffing,” Lynch said.

Fresno County now has more patients with COVID-19 hospitalized than they ever have in this pandemic. As of yesterday, 338 people with COVID are hospitalized, up 47 from Tues. In addition, 29 suspected of having it are also hospitalized

62 are in the ICU





Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said he does not support a stay-at-home order.

“Really I’m a supporter of voluntary compliance,” Magsig said.

Lynch said they’ve asked the state to activate the Porterville Alternate Care Site and are waiting to hear back in the next couple of days.