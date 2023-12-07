FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A work and occasion showroom for women’s clothing has opened in Fresno.

Mellisa Dos Prazeres Allard became a mom in 2017 and then left the corporate world to stay at home with her daughter.

But it didn’t take long before she started to think of ways to hold onto her corporate background while embracing her new role of motherhood.

After drawing inspiration from her mother’s stylish clothing, and brainstorming in her daughter’s nursery, she decided to open her online boutique in 2017.

Now 5 years later that online business has opened its doors to a showroom called Desk to Dusk inside of Posh Styling Salon on Blackstone.

“Now I can open a showroom and have that physical presence for local women to come in and do their styling and fittings in person whereas before we would do these appointments almost always virtually,” said Dos Prazeres Allard.

The showroom includes several colorful pieces, all ranging in different sizes that women can try on, while learning how to dress your body shape, going over individual styles, and reaching your ideal style goals.

I even got to try on some pieces that took my look to the next level, and as much as we enjoyed trying on some flashy pieces, Dos Prazeres Allard says it’s about much more than just clothes.

“What we wear says a lot about us before we start speaking, and I think it’s really important that we are conscious about what our style and our appearance is saying before we enter a room, or before we get on stage, or before we get in front of our audience or customers,” said Dos Prazeres Allard.

Prices for individual pieces range from $30 to $200 dollar suits. Dos Prazeres Allard also offers ways for shoppers to pay in installments.

She hopes her business helps build a community of like-minded women here in Fresno.

“I hope Desk to Dusk goes beyond fashion and brings women together, to where we can support each other and empower each other,” said Dos Prazeres Allard.