State’s Unified Support Team is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Unified Support Team assigned by Gov. Gavin Newsom to help curb the number of COVID-19 cases is working with Fresno County’s Department of Public Health to put together an action plan.

Meetings between the two groups continued Tuesday. They are hoping to have a rough draft by early next week.

“We really talked deeply about ways that we can engage our community and maybe reengage some of the stakeholders that we have been working with and ways we can work with them better,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Fresno County remains on the state’s watch list as positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Several local officials took part in the meeting to address the challenges Fresno County faced, from a lack of resources in public education to the migrant community.

Dr. Vohra says the state has committed to not only providing funding but technical assistance and expert personnel.

“Say educating different communities, for example, working with our health care providers, working with different employers to see what can be done as you know we’re a big agricultural region so we are worried about our ag industry and we want to make sure we support our farmer workers,” said Vohra.

Fresno County officials say this is just the beginning of a much-needed dialogue between the county and the state, adding that in a county the size of Fresno resources can quickly get stretched thin.

“If they can offer some additional help and resources to meet those needs and ultimately the needs of our community, help us turn the corner on this pandemic and really help protect the health and safety of every resident in our community we welcome that assistance,” said Fresno County’s Jordan Scott.

The state-appointed officials are also expected to meet with counterparts from Madera, Merced, and Tulare Counties.

