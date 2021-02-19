State will allow high school sports, but only when COVID-19 cases are low enough

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Outdoor high school contact sports, such as football, can be played in counties in the state’s Purple Tier or Red Tier – but only if the county’s COVID-19 case rate is at or below 14 positive tests per 100,000 residents.

Currently, Fresno County does not meet that threshold because the case rate is currently above 20 per 100,000. That means high school sports are still not allowed.

Don Arax is the head football coach at Bullard High School. Arax said he wishes the state will just allow them to play but understands the necessary steps they are taking.

“Obviously, we were hoping the path to be a little bit easier but at least it’s a start,” said Arax.

Russ Pickett is the head football coach at Hoover High School. Pickett said the news came as a slight surprise and he is happy to update his student-athletes that they are one step closer to being back on the field.

“There will be some kids with a little bit of different hope and sparkle in their eyes. Because it’s reachable and it’s there and it’s in a way where we don’t have all the control but it’s a lot better than what it was,” said Pickett.

Hank Gutierrez with the Fresno County Office of Education said when the county does meet the threshold schools will have to follow strict guidelines to allow high contact sports.

“There are going to be some requirements with student athletes and their parents in regards to consent forms and in regards to the school having to test student athletes,” said Gutierrez.

Once Fresno County meets the threshold, schools will need to hold weekly testing. Those who play football, rugby, and water polo will need to be tested if they are 13 years of age or older.

Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said getting tested shouldn’t be a problem.

“We have worked really hard on a really good program with testing throughout the county and we have passed mandates that every primary doctor has to offer testing,” said Vohra.