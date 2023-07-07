FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A newly-signed Assembly Bill requires the term “squaw” to be removed from all geographic features and place names in the state by 2025.

State officials want all public agencies, including any state agency, local governing body, and any

other political subdivision of the state to comply with the new law.

To get their response to that, the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names (CACGN) is gathering input from now through July 15, 2023, on the draft procedures for this process. The link to submit comments can be found by clicking here.

Many believe the term “squaw” is offensive to indigenous people, especially women. Federal officials say the town of “Squaw Valley” in eastern Fresno County should now be known as Yokuts Valley.

However, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig has maintained that any name change should be driven by the residents.

“While the County of Fresno has taken action against AB 2022 (renaming of “derogatory” geographical names), it is VITAL to submit your comments to this board,” said Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Some community members in Squaw Valley have previously said that they are opposed to changing their town’s name.

For more information on public comment click here for a fact sheet from the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names.