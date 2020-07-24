State to uphold funding for 2 Valley cities after failing to comply with health guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Valley cities will not get funding from the state for coronavirus relief after failing to follow state health guidelines and passed resolutions that conflict with state orders.

Atwater had declared itself a sanctuary city for businesses and Coalinga had passed a resolution declaring all businesses are essential in the city.

Atwater was supposed to get $389,000 in state COVID-19 relief funds and Coalinga was set to get $216,000 from the state.

