State threatens Tulare County’s funding after supervisors ignore Newsom’s executive order

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – After the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to accelerate not only through Phase 2 but also Phase 3 of the state’s reopening guidelines, Cal OES sent them a letter saying the decision threatens public safety and could jeopardize the county’s eligibility for disaster funding.

“These problematic and concerning actions jeopardize public health and safety, not only within the county, but beyond, through community contact and spread,” reads the letter sent by Cal OES Director Mark S. Ghilarducci.

“The county’s actions could threaten Tulare County’s eligibility for disaster funding.”

Tulare County Supervisor Kuyler Crocker said he knew the decision could jeopardize funding.

“That’s something that I recognized was a risk, but I don’t think that’s necessarily the main driver,” Crocker said.

He added that the letter doesn’t worry him, but people losing their businesses do. Crocker was one of the supervisors to vote for more businesses to reopen. Phase 3 includes nail and hair salons, gyms, and church services.

Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero voted against moving through Phase 3, saying he feels like it was a rash decision by the board.

“This has long-standing repercussions not only for our county but it also has repercussions for our cities and for funding that comes from the state,” Valero said.

The financial hit was one of the reasons why the city of Tulare publicly rejected the county’s declaration and established that it will remain on track with the state’s guidelines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t allowed any county in California to move into Phase 3 of reopening, and counties who want to move at a faster pace through phase two have to meet certain metrics.

Tulare County doesn’t meet at least three of them:

Not enough contact tracers. The county’s skilled nursing facilities (where figures show more than 70% of COVID-19 deaths are taking place) don’t have enough personal protective equipment on hand to last more than two weeks. The state requires a less than 8% positive test rate in the last seven days. Tulare County’s rate is 11.4%.

Crocker said Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency also did not give them the green light to move into phase three of reopening.

Carrie Monteiro with Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency says the agency is preparing in case there is a surge in cases.

“Should, as the county reopens, we begin to see an influx of cases, which we anticipate may happen, we have parameters in place with our local hospitals, with our local health providers and those with alternate care sites to be able to have the capacity to handle those surges,” Monteiro said.

