MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – State Route 140 near Briceburg has been closed due to a rockslide, Caltrans officials announced on Tuesday.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have temporarily closed this portion of Hwy 140 in Mariposa due to a large rockslide that made the road ‘impassable’ on Sunday.

Road experts say this was due to the heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope causing the slide.

Caltrans officials say they have initiated an Emergency Director’s Order to safely clear the slide, stabilize the slope, and make necessary road repairs.

For this reason, Route 140 will remain closed until the slope can be stabilized enough to safely allow traffic to pass through the area.

Officials also want to remind the public that Route 140 is currently closed from the Bug Hostel to Cedar Lodge between Midpines and El Portal, and is expected to remain closed for approximately one to two weeks. This is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials, and construction-related issues.

Drivers can access Yosemite National Park on State Route 120 West or Route 41 South.