State officials release public guidance for a safer Halloween

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Monday, the California Department of Public Health’s guidance strongly discouraged families from trick-or-treating this year and encouraged families to find alternative ways to celebrate Halloween.

“It’s not a mandate to cancel trick-or-treating and Halloween activities, but to recognize that there are risks involved in practicing them as we would traditionally do,” said Fresno County’s Jordan Scott.

COVID-19 guidelines are still in place for the holiday – such as wearing masks and social distancing.

“It’s not the Halloween and holiday season that you’re used to and probably looking forward to, but we just don’t want people to get sick. We want people to be safe.”

Some Clovis residents have ideas to keep Halloween exciting – while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Instead of trick-or-treating, I’ll probably go out early in the day and set up some type of scavenger hunt around the neighborhood,” said Megan Zalenski.

“I want to have a trick or treat party with my friends and brother and eat lots of candy,” said 6-year-old Noah.

“So, we’re gonna get together and we’re gonna carve pumpkins and eat some smores,” said 5-year-old Christian.

Another option is a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event, such as the one at First Street Church, for families wanting to enjoy from a distance.

“We’re safer in our vehicles and then we’re passing them out in bags and with gloves and masks so even with our outfits on and stuff,” said Jolene Jepsen, the Children’s Pastor at First Street Church.

The recommendations also cover the Latino tradition Día de los Muertos. State officials encourage families to create altars virtually, place them outside, and to keep cemetery visits short and limited to people of the same household.

