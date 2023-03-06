FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Justice has started an investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Fresno over the weekend, according to Chief Balderrama.

In a statement sent out Monday evening, Chief Balderrama revealed that state officials are conducting an independent investigation and review of the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Fresno on Saturday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the as-yet unidentified suspect was shot and killed by Fresno Police on Saturday after investigators say the man shot at officers – striking one of them. The incident took place close to the intersection of Palm and Herndon avenues.

Witness video showed the man exiting his car and running a few feet – before two officers then fired their weapons at the suspect, police say.

Additional information released by the Fresno Police Department on Monday stated that the lone suspect in the incident fired a gun at officers, a Fresno police officer was shot in the chest and his bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his body. A Fresno Police Department vehicle also received multiple bullet strikes during the incident and two firearms were found in or near the deceased’s vehicle, and freshly spent casings were found inside his car.

Damage to a Fresno Police vehicle (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Bullet-proof vest stuck by gunfire (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Firearm recovered following the incident (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Firearm recovered following the incident (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Chief Balderrama also revealed that there is body-worn video of the incident – but that it cannot be released at this time.

In just over one month’s time we’ve had two Central Valley police officers shot by gang members who, according to California law, should not have been in possession of a firearm. Police officers willingly place their lives in danger to protect our community every day and will continue to do so. While I am always saddened by the loss of life, I am very thankful the City of Fresno did not lose an officer in-the-line of duty while protecting our community. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama

Chief Balderrama added that the members of his department “welcome, support, and trust DOJ’s investigative process, and will assist and cooperate in every way we can.”