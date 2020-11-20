State curfew will not be enforced in Fresno city or Fresno County, but leaders call for voluntary compliance

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – All but one Central Valley counties are under a new California-issued curfew.

The governor’s office ordering all counties in the state’s Purple Tier to a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. It will start Nov. 21 and continue until Dec. 21. The goal is to stop gatherings and other social activities.

“COVID goes from 0-60 miles per hour really quickly,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

This is the first time the state has implemented a curfew. 41 of the 58 counties are subject to the new restriction.

“We will explore further restrictions,” said Ghaly. “But we hope that today’s actions are collective in coming together, to keep our protective actions up, and it will help us stem the tide and hopefully bring these surging numbers down.”

All Central Valley counties except Mariposa will be impacted during the curfew. Residents will still be able to do things like go to work and the grocery store, walk their pets, get takeout, and other activities. The state order forbids most gatherings and other social activities.

In a statement, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says the city is asking residents to voluntarily comply with the stay-at-home directive, adding “our police department will concentrate on their regular responsibilities to serve and protect the people of Fresno.”

Sheriff Margaret Mims says she does not have the resources or the time to enforce the new order.

“From the very beginning, we have not enforced these orders,” said Mims. “We are not going to make criminals out of normally law-abiding citizens.”

Fresno County Supervisors do not plan to enforce the rules either but ask citizens to use common sense to limit the spread of COVID until a vaccine is available.

“I do not believe that a lot of these steps are going to slow the spread,” Supervisor Nathan Magsig said about the new curfew. “But I do believe as individuals we can use common sense to slow the virus we should not be getting together in large groups.”