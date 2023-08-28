FRESNO, Calif.- (KGPE/KSEE) The Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning residents who use their benefits to submit documents to avoid losing out on or delaying their benefits.

Fresno DSS is moving to an online statewide database known as the California Statewide Automated Welfare System.

Fresno County said there will not be changes to your case, case number, EBT, or BIC card. However, you do need to submit documents by the end of the month or there could be delays in getting benefits.

Applications can be found at local DSS offices in application bins by the lobby.

Clients will also use a new portal at BenefitsCal.com, which will allow them to manage their benefits and check their balances. New clients will need to create a new account.

The Fresno DSS locations will be closed at the beginning of September. The closures are listed below:

Lobby and Call Center business hours:

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023: DSS Lobbies and Call Center will be closed to the public.

Monday, Sept. 4, 2023: DSS Lobbies will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023: DSS Lobbies and Call Center will have reduced hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The county expects there to be long wait times and is asking for residents to be patient during the change.

If you reach out to the DSS after 5 p.m. on August 31st the DSS will redirect you to GetCalFresh.org or HealthforCalifornia.com.

More information: FresnoCountyCA.gov/BenefitsCalFresno